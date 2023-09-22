2024 Toyota GR86 40th Anniversary Limited for Japan – 200 units, from RM121k; AEB added to 6MT variants

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / September 22 2023 5:47 pm

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Toyota Corolla AE86, which was launched back in 1983, the Japanese carmaker has released a special version of the GR86 called the 40th Anniversary Limited. Only 200 units will be offered in Japan, and customers there will need to go through a lottery system for a chance to buy one.

The GR86 40th Anniversary Limited is based on the existing RZ grade and comes in just two colours: Spark Red or Crystal White Pearl. Both options are paired with special decals that hark bark to the red/black and white/black two-tone theme of the AE86.

The interior door trims also come with a ‘Since 1984 40th’ embroidery to remind occupants they are in something special, with the script also applied to the floor mats. The retail price of the commemorative model is 3.822 million yen (RM120,882) for the six-speed manual version, while the six-speed automatic costs more at 3.92 million yen (RM123,982).

The regular GR86 also gets a number of updates, starting with standard fitment of Subaru’s EyeSight driver assistance suite, which now includes autonomous emergency braking, on manual transmission variants (previously automatic only).

Other revisions include optional blind spot monitoring for the lower SZ grade (it is standard on the higher RZ grade) and optimised VSC control for better driving stability and safety performance. Toyota also changed the electronic throttle output characteristics for improved controllability and now offers Brembo brakes as well as Sachs dampers as an option for SZ grades and higher – these come as standard on the 40th Anniversary Limited.

The SZ grade of the GR86 is priced at 3.153 million yen (RM99,722) for the manual and 3.251 million yen (RM102,790) for the automatic, while the RZ is 3.476 million yen (RM109,912) for the manual and 3.574 million yen (RM113,010) for the automatic.

