Subaru develops EyeSight for manual transmission vehicles – first debut on the BRZ in Japan this fall

In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 20 June 2023 1:33 pm / 0 comments

At present, the only way to get a Subaru with the EyeSight drive assist system is with an automatic transmission. However, this will change later this year as the Japanese carmaker has announced the development of EyeSight for manual transmission vehicles, with the BRZ set to be the first model in Japan to get it this fall (from September).

According to Subaru, the EyeSight system for the manual BRZ is based on the existing one already in use in automatic variants. With it comes pre-collision braking (autonomous emergency braking), adaptive cruise control, lane departure and sway warning, lead vehicle start alert and rear sonar warning. These will join blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert that are already available for the manual BRZ.

“While retaining its high performance in collision avoidance, collision damage mitigation, and in reducing the driver’s workload, the new EyeSight system is now combined with control tailored to the driving and operating characteristics of manual transmission vehicles. This allows the system to operate in a wide range of real-world situations, providing a high level of driving enjoyment and peace of mind,” the company said in its release.

The features of Subaru’s EyeSight system is reliant on stereo camera technology that sees two colour cameras placed near the rearview mirror that scan the road ahead for unanticipated dangers. Since its debut in 2008, cumulative global sales of Subaru vehicles equipped with EyeSight have reached more than 5.5 million units.

Given the BRZ and the Toyota GR86 are built at Subaru’s Gunma plant, the latter should also receive the same update. The WRX is also another model that should gain EyeSight for manual transmission variants.