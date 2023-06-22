2024 Toyota GR86 in the US – 860-unit Trueno Edition revealed; manual variants now available with AEB

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 22 June 2023 3:10 pm / 4 comments

The Toyota GR86 has been updated for the 2024 model year in the United States, with the main highlight being the introduction of a new Trueno Edition. Limited to just 860 units, the Trueno Edition pays homage to the AE86 which was first introduced 40 years ago and features several aesthetic improvements to ensure it stands out.

Built on the existing Premium grade, the limited-run GR86 will only be offered with a six-speed manual transmission. This is paired to the same 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four petrol engine rated at 231 PS (228 hp) and 249 Nm of torque.

Customers will have two-tone themes to choose from, including Halo (white) and Track bRED (track bred, get it?), both of which are contrasted by a black-wrapped hood and a black-painted duckbill spoiler at the rear. The Trueno Edition also comes with black graphics on its sides, while a dedicated badge is applied to the front bumper lip and rear boot lid.

Other instances of black can be seen on 18-inch aluminium alloy wheels in a 10-spoke design as well as the door handles and mirror caps. On the inside, the Ultrasuede-trimmed seats sport contrasting red leather accents, with the vibrant hue also being used for the stitching on the shift boot and leather-wrapped steering wheel.

As with the exterior, you are reminded that you’re in a Trueno Edition by way of a logo on the shift knob as well as a plaque on the end of the dashboard, visible with the driver door open. An eight-inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support and an eight-speaker audio system are standard, just like they are on the Premium grade.

Aside from dipping into the nostalgia jar to create the Trueno Edition, the regular GR86 range also receives some updates. First up, there’s a new Performance Package that can be optioned when purchasing the car (it comes standard with the Trueno Edition) or retrofitted to 2022 or 2023 model year cars provided they have 18-inch wheels.

The larger wheels are necessary to accommodate a beefier Brembo braking system, which sees brake discs measuring 325 mm and four-piston calipers at the front, while the rear gets 315-mm discs and two-piston calipers – performance brake pads are also included.

The Brembo parts are just one aspect of the Performance Package, with the other being a set of Sachs dampers, which Toyota says are filled with high pressure nitrogen and oil to absorb vibrations across a wide range of speeds, maximize ground contact and support firm, stable steering, while also balancing road feedback and ride comfort.

Another major update for the GR86 is the availability of active safety systems for manual transmission variants, which is something Subaru announced for its BRZ recently. Both the GR86 and BRZ are built at Subaru’s Gunma plant, so it isn’t a surprise that the Toyota sports car gets this revision.

The Toyota Active Safety Suite (Subaru’s equivalent is called EyeSight) adds a stereo camera system on manual transmission variants of the GR86 to enable features like Pre-Collision Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Sway Warning, Lead Vehicle Start Alert and High Beam Assist. The Active Safety Suite was previously only available with automatic transmission variants of the sports car.