In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 2 June 2022 9:52 am / 0 comments

Sime Darby has announced a new strategic partnership between its subsidiary, Mecomb Malaysia, and Wallbox, a worldwide provider of electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions.

The agreement will see Mecomb Malaysia distribute a range of Wallbox products and be one of the preferred AC charging solutions for Sime Darby Motors, the automotive arm of Sime Darby. Brands that are represented by Sime Darby Motors include BMW, MINI, Ford, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, Volvo and Hyundai.

“We are delighted to partner with Wallbox in offering premium compact EV solutions to our customers. We look forward to growing this partnership within Malaysia and expanding across the Asia Pacific region in the future,” said Ooi Sim Mun, managing director of Mecomb Malaysia.

The newly announced partnership is another initiative in line with Sime Darby’s Sustainability Blueprint which aims to have more than 50% energy-efficient products in its portfolio by 2025. Sime Darby Motors already sells a range of EVs from the brands it represents, while Mecomb Malaysia supplies and installs EV chargers and other charging solutions in the country.

“We are delighted to team up with Sime Darby as we continue to expand our EV solutions across Malaysia. Their commitment to sustainability goes beyond charging solutions and encompasses the entire EV ecosystem. As always, our goal continues to be to provide consumer-friendly products that are well-received by customers around the globe,” commented Moises Barea, vice president of sales at Wallbox.

Referring to an official brochure, Mecomb Malaysia will sell two types of AC chargers from Wallbox, namely the Pulsar Plus (7.4 kW and 22 kW) as well as the Commander 2 (22 kW).