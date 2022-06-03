In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 June 2022 1:36 pm / 19 comments

Two motorists were killed yesterday after they were struck by a lorry as they were changing a tyre on a Proton Preve near Bukit Rotan at KM11.5 of Jalan Kuala Selangor heading towards Kuala Lumpur.

The incident, which happened around 4.40pm, was captured in a dashcam video that has been circulating on social media. As reported by Utusan Malaysia, Kuala Selangor police chief Superintendent Ramli Kasa said an initial investigation revealed the driver of the Preve to be a man working for the ministry of health (KKM).

The 55-year-old was believed to have suffered a puncture and pulled over to the side of the road before being joined by a 40-year-old motorist in a Proton Wira who stopped to help. “Not long after, a lorry coming from Kuala Selangor is believed to have failed to avoid the two men and hit them, resulting in their deaths at the location,” said Ramli.

Based on the video, the lorry is believed to have collided with a car that was in its front blind spot, which led to it hitting the victims before stopping on the shoulder of the road. The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Should you be faced with a tyre puncture, it’s advisable not to perform a tyre change on the side of the road if you can help it, especially if the affected tyre is facing the road. If need be, move the car as far left and away from the road as possible and set up a safety triangle a fair distance behind your car to warn approaching motorists.

Swapping out a tyre can take some time, so using a sealant/foam-based tyre repair kit that is relatively inexpensive and easy to use for a quick fix can, at the very least, allow you to move your car to a safer place or a tyre shop to get proper repair work done.

Alternatively, if you’re unsure how to deal with a punctured tyre, you can call your insurance provider to send roadside assistance after moving your car as far away from potential danger as possible. Accidents can happen at any time, as this unfortunate incident has, so we should do our best to minimise risk.