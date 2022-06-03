Two motorists were killed yesterday after they were struck by a lorry as they were changing a tyre on a Proton Preve near Bukit Rotan at KM11.5 of Jalan Kuala Selangor heading towards Kuala Lumpur.
The incident, which happened around 4.40pm, was captured in a dashcam video that has been circulating on social media. As reported by Utusan Malaysia, Kuala Selangor police chief Superintendent Ramli Kasa said an initial investigation revealed the driver of the Preve to be a man working for the ministry of health (KKM).
The 55-year-old was believed to have suffered a puncture and pulled over to the side of the road before being joined by a 40-year-old motorist in a Proton Wira who stopped to help. “Not long after, a lorry coming from Kuala Selangor is believed to have failed to avoid the two men and hit them, resulting in their deaths at the location,” said Ramli.
Based on the video, the lorry is believed to have collided with a car that was in its front blind spot, which led to it hitting the victims before stopping on the shoulder of the road. The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.
Should you be faced with a tyre puncture, it’s advisable not to perform a tyre change on the side of the road if you can help it, especially if the affected tyre is facing the road. If need be, move the car as far left and away from the road as possible and set up a safety triangle a fair distance behind your car to warn approaching motorists.
Swapping out a tyre can take some time, so using a sealant/foam-based tyre repair kit that is relatively inexpensive and easy to use for a quick fix can, at the very least, allow you to move your car to a safer place or a tyre shop to get proper repair work done.
Alternatively, if you’re unsure how to deal with a punctured tyre, you can call your insurance provider to send roadside assistance after moving your car as far away from potential danger as possible. Accidents can happen at any time, as this unfortunate incident has, so we should do our best to minimise risk.
Comments
Lorry drive should hold responsibility to face the charge!
1) Day time
2) Straight road
3) Lorry supposed can see from far
4) No other lorries blokcing in front it
In semua salah kjaan BN Umno. Again for allowing lorry otr during daytime. Alfatihah to abg KKM,
Pls dont bash the innocent BN UMNO due to one bad apple driver.U want us to bash all the other PH dudes due to this eksiden happen in Selangor ka?
Yea yea you PH troopers so dayum smart can blame BN for this accident. Langgar pokok pun pokok boleh salah. No small wonders why you only lasted 22 months on top when filled these dayum smarts.
There was another incident in Selangor,where a Malay gentleman lost 9 family members due to his Wira stranded on the road,being hit by a speeding lorry…boleh ingat?
Now,what happens? Just a court case.
Our memory of events fades after weeks ,not months.
Just the “kami akan memantau” response as usual.
The problem with lorry drivers is,they dont give a damn,since they are just employees.The 100K lorry doesnt belong to them.Speed first,see how,later…this is called in Harrison Ford’s movie “A CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER”
You can have Anthony Loke or Asiongkor..everything will be biasa in a few weeks.
1) I don’t see the lorry brake at all
2) There’s no emergency light in the video (which I suppose not really important cause the lorry no brake)
3) Lorry driver is sleeping
P/S : The lorry driver failed to avoid ? More like doesn’t avoid at all, rest in peace to the driver and the helpful Wira driver
When they themselves became Road hazards, exactly like those Basikal lajak kids without realizing it. Takdirrr
I don’t know why in the world this kind of people can pass their lorry test and be on the road.
Please jail this madafaka for the rest of his life.
Do it Xi Xin Ping style.’ Chiang pi” in Mandarin means give him a bullet in his head.Settled..no parole..no early release.
Ajal dh sampai , redho takleh nk kata apa. Normalli I placed a Safety triangle a fair distance behind my car to warn approaching motorists.
Usually an experience guy an change Tyre faster than exploring how to use the foam/seal.
An inexperienced guy playing with the foam/seal is just as dangerous as inexperience Tyre replacement at the road side.
But clearly in this video,
The Lorry has unreasonably caused crash/sway out of his lane!
#Kita jaga Kita.
Be ready to run away anytime when you are at the road side doing whatever business.
Who the heck pulls onto the RIGHT side of the road when got a puncture?!
Who the heck see that as a RIGHT side of the road ?
Oh wait, it tooks 5 minutes to realise is a left
R u blind or what ? The stranded Preve was on the road shoulder. Not on the right most lane. I guess you didn’t have the gut to watch the video
Oh wait now I see it was on the LEFT side, so the question is why that lorry been going straight had suddenly swerve left and hit those guys. Was it there is jam ahead, cars were slowing down and that lorry wanted to cut thru the jam by going onto the road shoulder.
Lorry driver might have dozed off or looking at handphone because normally you’ll see a vehicle will swerve either way while looking at handphone. No attempt to brake is seen here. At this rate, even lorry driver can benefit from ADAS here in this country where death from road traffic accidents is one of the highest.
The lorry driver should be charged under murder not reckless driving…
The lorry driver is definitely negligent here.. the unfortunate victims of the accident was far into the shoulder of the road, safe enough from the main road. You can see the truck swerved into the road shoulder, resulting in a collision of the car that was in front and the truck driver alongside the unfortunate victims. You can also see the truck failed to slow down which contributed into the whole collision.
The victim and their peers have no way to prevent that, they took proper measure to ensure they’re on the safe side of the road, it was the truck driver that snuffed their lives due to their negligence.
Risk assessment. Seems like lorry driver dozed off or loose focus (hp etc..). Root cause: not enough sleep? Over worked? Lack of awareness on human factor. Etc.. strict implementation of no phone while driving etc.. Solution: any mitigation process that prevent any factor contributes to all the above.