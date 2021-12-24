In Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 December 2021 1:28 pm / 6 comments

Everyone’s talking about the floods and rightly so. Unprecedented rainfall over two days have caused many parts in the Klang Valley to be submerged, and the situation is even worse in the East Coast, where entire towns are under water. But no one talks about car accidents, which claim a lot more lives than natural disasters, at least in Malaysia. We’re desensitised, perhaps.

Last week, there was a horrific accident on the Elite Highway involving a trailer and three cars. Ten people died that night, including nine in one car alone – a mother and her eight children. Apparently, the lorry rammed into the three cars that were on the emergency lane, after one of the cars broke down. This is not the first time such an accident happened.

The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) has reminded motorists to not attempt any vehicle repair on the emergency lanes of highways. Instead, one should call 999 or the highway operator for assistance. MIROS chairman Datuk Suret Singh said that repairing cars or changing tyres on the emergency lane is extremely dangerous.

“All highway operators have patrol teams, so contact them for assistance. If you don’t have the number, Google it. Usually, the highway patrol team will arrive in a short time and tow the stranded vehicle to the nearest rest area. All passengers should get down from the car and gather outside the highway barriers,” he said.

Suret added that vehicles that breakdown need to have their hazard lights on, and motorists are advised to put a safety triangle or traffic cone around 30 metres behind the car. One should also use a torchlight to warn oncoming cars. The road safety advocate also urged motorists to keep a hi-vis reflective vest in the car for emergency use.