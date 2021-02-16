In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 16 February 2021 5:38 pm / 0 comments

2010 should be read as 2020

The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) has revealed road fatality statistics for 2020, which saw a 24.9% reduction from what was recorded in 2019. According to data sourced from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), last year saw 4,634 deaths from road accidents compared to 2019’s 6,167 deaths.

The latest figure represents a decrease of 1,533 deaths, although it should be noted that Malaysia was largely under some form of movement control order (MCO and CMCO) for a good part of 2020, which limited the mobility of motorists.

Deaths involving motorcycles made up the majority last year with 3,118 cases, followed by cars at 888 deaths. Meanwhile, pedestrians accounted for 266 deaths; lorries with 135 deaths, other vehicles with 108 deaths and bicycles with 107 deaths. As for 4WD vehicles, vans and buses, the data showed 82, 55 and 27 deaths respectively.

Looking at the number of cases involving injuries, there was an increase of 2,192 cases, or 14.6%, from 15,044 cases registered in 2019, to 17,236 cases in 2020. From that total, 9,762 cases involved light injuries, which is a huge spike from 5,855 cases in 2019. However, cases involving severe injuries decreased from 3,022 in 2019 to 2,840 last year, and the same applied to the aforementioned 4,634 fatal cases, which dropped from 6,167 cases.

MIROS also pointed out that the number of road fatalities in 2020 was below its expected figure of 5,358 deaths, which itself is 50% less than what hypothetical calculations forecasted.