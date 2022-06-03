The Selangor and Federal Territory Engineering and Motor Parts Traders’ Association (EMPTA) has met with the transport ministry to air several issues faced by more than 1,100 member companies associated with EMPTA. One of the matters that was brought up in the discussion was that surrounding parts and services related to the Proton X50 and X70.
According to transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, the association voiced its concerns at parts sellers and owners not being able to obtain parts and services to fix or repair X50 and X70 models outside of the Proton network, with owners forced to fix their vehicles at the original maker’s 4S facilities. Parts shortages have obviously meant delays on that front.
Back in March, Proton said it was taking steps to address the issue of a shortage of parts for both scheduled servicing and accident repairs, a matter that had caused quite a bit of unhappiness among customers. The automaker said that it targeted to have adequate stock of fast moving parts in place by the end of June.
In a Facebook post highlighting the meeting with EMPTA, Wee said that the ministry will look into whether this action violates any rules of competition or reduces the right to repair for owners of these models.
Discussions over the right to repair topic are not new. In October last year, the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC), in publishing its latest Market Review Under Competition Act 2010 for Selected Transportation Sectors, said it had identified competition issues, as well as market concerns or regulatory issues in relation to the warranty claims for motor vehicles.
It said that warranty restrictions imposed by car manufacturers may possibly prevent or limit competition in the car repair and service industry. For servicing, the review said that the exclusionary clauses in new car warranties could potentially lead to the market being foreclosed only to franchise (3S/4S) or authorised workshops within the car manufacturers’ network, reducing consumers’ choices and preventing competition from independent workshops.
The situation is amplified when it comes to accident repairs. Due to warranty restrictions, independent repairers are likely to face barriers preventing them from repairing new cars that are still under warranty, leaving franchise workshops within the car manufacturers’ network as the only choice in these cases.
In cases where consumers still choose to send their new cars to an independent workshop, there have been instances where consumers were asked to sign indemnity letters, where it was stated that the vehicle owner was fully aware that he or she was engaging the services of an independent workshop, and that the entire manufacturer’s warranty would be voided as a result. This, MyCC said, potentially creates pressure for the vehicle owner to engage only the services of workshops within the authorised network
Comments
Yes, Pls do so. Especially the nonsense of getting battery from outside will void warranty. Almost as extreme as voiding warranty for outside wipers and tires!
China product what do you expect? Go purchase all spare parts from China wait turn leh…. Local no business. Proton business plan no good.
on FB group already got pipu complaining abt spare parts for months now (or even a year?), but some pipu here dun even belip. i dun even hate P1, i want them to succeed, but they nid to buck up on their customer service.
But my grouse is that I was told at the Proton Service centre yesterday that they had ran out of X50 air filter and drain plug. And that they will replace it during the next subsequent service. What a joke when Proton is monopolising all the parts.
So,P1 fanboys..kisah benar from x50 frustrated owner.
If an air filter from P1 service centre is out of stock,I fully understand why Dr.Li has to have war room meetings on parts shortage.
Perhaps the Roslan dude has to explain,why Asiongkor has to intervene.Just memalukan.
The problem is DRB’s toxic work culture.They dont give a damn you spent 80 grand and cant get a filter.
You dont find this in P2 or UMW,where eagle eye PNB is watching closely.PNB will never let this problem spiral out of control.
So,for those still gian X50,may the force be with you.
its a pakai buang car from china, these models have been in production for years already there are no reason for shortage.
Please look into same issue about New Proton Perdana. Seems like it is just one off production to Proton. No responsibility at all.
Wasted my money on the CBU X70. Sold it off after a year of ownership. Shouldn’t have gave Proton a chance when they said they are better now with Geely. It’s the same since it’s still under DRB so still got old blood in the DNA and end up same crap over and over again.
from the start, proton cars are gud. the problem until even now is their management. mana all the proton fanboys pergi? they keep saying this is all fake, but now even govt need to investigate pulak!
Proton dealers should be able to supply spate parts for repair…it should not display attitude of wait n see..if proton wants to be no 3 or 2 in malaysia n Asean.. it should wait up..how to beat honda n Toyota.. if you still have old attitude…..and also on.stocks of x50…it should be 1 month waiting period not ..6 months…its already almost 2 years since launch.. and deliver to local customers before exporting..