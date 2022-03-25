As is to be expected when you sell a lot of cars, the aspect of after-sales can have trouble keeping up. Such is the case with Proton, which has been experiencing issues with its after-sales, with a lack of parts for both scheduled servicing and accident repairs causing unhappiness among customers.
While acknowledging that the issue is there and needs to be fixed, the automaker says it isn’t perturbed by the level of complaints, even if it is taking steps to address the problem. “From the way you read about it on social media, it seems very bad and because of that some potential customers are hesitating to buy a Proton, but for us it really isn’t that bad,” said Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.
“If you compare the volume of our sales to the number of complaints, we can count the number of these on social media,” he said during an interview last week. He said that while the noise from complaints is apparent, the majority of customers are happy, but remain silent.
Nonetheless, the company isn’t viewing the matter lightly. “Although I say it isn’t bad, we take it seriously on finding what is the root cause, what makes these customers unhappy, and what makes customers not get the parts on time or why the car is not being repaired properly,” he stated.
The national automaker has been taking steps to rectify the problems, with the latest being weekly ‘war room’ meetings – chaired by Proton CEO Li Chunrong – to discuss facets of after-sales and how to address the shortage in parts. According to Roslan, this includes ensuring that vendors deliver the parts, and that parts from Geely are also coming on time.
Earlier this month, Proton announced that it has implemented a mandatory requirement where all dealers are required to have at least three months holding stock of 22 fast moving parts. Expanding on this, Roslan said that the company was targeting to have adequate stock by April, with adequate being three months stock at dealerships, three months of stock at its warehouses and also a certain number of months’ stock at its vendors.
Comments
6-9 months waiting list is not bad?
You clowns must be joking. I sold my X70 car 8 months ago
Only now I receive a call that the part has arrive lol
“As is to be expected when you sell a lot of cars, the aspect of after-sales can have trouble keeping up.”
The problem is a lot of cars. Proton is selling a lots of MODELS with even more different variants (Compared to others, Proton needs to attract buyers with new variants every year and to renew public trust after screwing up the previous variant. This has been going for decade). Considering the relatively small number of cars sold per variant, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out they will face parts and logistic nightmare.
If it isn’t bad, you wont be having this conversation and PT won’t be wasting a space for this.
Dear proton, pls register my complaint here for your future improvement. Booked Proton X50 Executive since October last year. Until today still haven’t received any. My SA said maybe have to wait until mid April or so and he also not sure. That means waiting time is more than six month. Really frustrated with Proton for this uncertainty.
If it is not bad, LCR don’t need many many meetings or war cry. Enough with storekeepers meeting.
I don’t understand your logic of comparing genuine customer complaints vs customer who are happy – obviously customer who are happy did not face any spare part issue which did not affect them in any way.
As a true story that the X50 has a sensor malfunction and the service center ordered the parts since Oct 2021. Then the ball was passed between Service Centre and Proton Customer Service until it was replaced on Feb 2022. Even the Service Centre have the audacity to force you to stop by in 2 weeks time or they will send the parts back to Proton as it is a hot item!!! Brilliant job Proton going back to your roots as usual.
Just Glad J.D Power survey is not gonna be giving you guys any customer satisfactory index high score anytime soon.
If you look back at the disappearance of car brands in Malaysia.. most of them – possibly all were because of bad after sales service and parts availability.
What happened to Fiat? Alfa Romeo? Opel? Saab? And to some extent – Suzuki and Chevrolet.
Why Proton can’t spread its wings wide into thailand and indonesia? It sold 100k cars recently.. but it was more or less 70k 8 years back. Never forget proton did achieve 200k marks some 20 years ago (hence the reason it built a 2nd plant in tg malim). Proton is failing miserably and refused to accept and to face with facts.
Umw toyota fell to its knees and Honda Malaysia swept awards for top sales for years but what is happening now?
Part of it is level of service quality and secondly parts support and availability. Just think on this because Proton service is a big joke. Really.
Kinda agree it’s just a few serious complaints VS the sales number. But then, since it’s only a few, why did it get this far until the top management has to step up to save the Proton Image? Or it could be your incapable after-sales team… something more important to fix besides the spare parts inventory.
Take it seriously? How? What steps have you guys taken to get customer feedback?
You have that dumb and somewhat buggy app for scheduling service appointments. Can’t the same app let you rate post-service experience with some questionaire to get real feedback on whether the SCs are up to expectations?
Or at least have a customer feedback page that allows users to put in their vehicle and personal particulars with the date and time of SC visit, with questionaire for users to complain or praise the SC experience accordingly?
You guys already know that Proton after sales service sucks big time, and yet absolutely zero efforts have been made towards gaining customer satisfaction feedback in almost 40 years of existence.
Even Shopee and Lazada will send out random customer satisfaction survey emails from time to time to gather feedback and improve their services. Proton? Never… And never will.
Almost 4 years in the market but spare part still in progress to settle the lack of parts? LOL! Bravo potong.