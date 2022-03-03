In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 3 March 2022 2:44 pm / 6 comments

Besides revealing its sales performance for the month of February 2022, Proton also took the time to address the issues it currently faces regarding aftersales and parts availability in its official release.

“Our customers have reached out to us, and we deeply regret any inconvenience caused. I would like to reassure them we take every complaint seriously and senior management has identified several bottlenecks and operational issues that require fixing,” said Roslan Abdullah, chief executive officer of Proton Edar.

Roslan added that Proton has implemented a mandatory requirement where all dealers are required to have at least three months holding stock of 22 fast moving parts. This first step also extends to the carmaker’s central parts centre, which will hopefully reduce waiting times for customers.

“We are also strengthening the capability and knowledge of our dealers to provide excellent aftersales service to all Proton customers. There is still a lot left to do but we will give updates on our progress throughout the year,” noted Roslan.

Over the past few months, it was reported that Proton customers have been facing issues with aftersales parts, both for accident repairs and scheduled services. This has resulted in some customer cars being stuck at official service centres awaiting parts, or partially serviced with what few parts are available before owners are asked to return later when the rest of the parts are in stock.