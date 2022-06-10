In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 June 2022 6:17 pm / 0 comments

2022 Ducati Panigale V2S Bayliss Malaysia

Rounding the range of new Ducati motorcycles for Malaysia in 2022, covers were taken off the Panigale V2S Bayliss and Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro, priced at RM136,900 and RM85,900. Both motorcycles pay tribute to legends in Ducati’s motorcycle racing history, the Panigale V2S Bayliss to racer Troy Bayliss, World Superbike Championship winner and the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro to the two-cylinder Ducati 450 Desmo Mono and Ducati 750 Sport of 1972, marking 50 years since the introduction of the Ducati air-cooled V-twin.

The Panigale V2S Bayliss is decked out in Bayliss’ race livery used on his championship winning 2001 Ducati 996R with #21, his race number taking pride of place on the fairing and signature reproduced on the tank. The Panigale V2S Bayliss is etched on the billet aluminium upper triple clamp though the Ducati press release neglected to mention exactly how many units of this special edition Panigale V2 would be produced.

The Panigale V2S Bayliss is differentiated from the base model Panigale V2 (RM116,900) by the use of Ohlins suspension. This takes the form of an NX30 front fork and TTX36 rear shock absorber, full-adjustable and setup for track performance, along with an adjustable steering damper.

2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro Malaysia

For the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro, this 1,079 cc, air-cooled V-twin with Desmodromic mechanical valve actuation comes in a in a Giallo Ocra paint scheme and black trellis frame. In a throwback to the Scrambler’s actual retro era, the tank is emblazoned with the Giugiaro designed Ducati logo from the 70s, with the paintwork taken from the 750 Supersport racing Ducati campaigned by the Spaggiari team in 1975 ridden by Franco Uncini.

Fitted with an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, wearing Pirelli MT60 RS tyres developed for the Ducati Scrambler range, the Tribute Pro comes with an 810 mm seat height with 15-litres of fuel carried in the tank. Full LED lighting is used throughout on the Tribute Pro, including the headlight with ‘X’ motif and LED DRL.

