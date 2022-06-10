In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 10 June 2022 9:26 pm / 0 comments

Launched in 2019, the Das WeltAuto pre-owned vehicle business under Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) gained an improved website in 2020, and as of March this year the brand’s used vehicle programme has expanded to nine Volkswagen dealerships in Malaysia.

Now, VPCM has announced that its Das WeltAuto programme has been further enhanced, with an interface that aims to further improve the user experience, while new features have been added for its users’ convenience.

Among these is the “Sell Your Car” function that enables owners of Volkswagen vehicles to sell their cars to authorised dealerships, thus completing the ecosystem of providing both the purchase and sale of certified used Volkswagen vehicles on one platform, says the company.

The vehicle selling process through this function requires owners to only submit the vehicle’s details through the website, and this will be followed by the owner’s preferred dealership arranging for a free inspection, which can be carried out either at home or on-site at the dealership before an offer is made.

There will be options for trading up within the Volkswagen brand, should a customer choose to trade in their current Volkswagen for one of the latest models from the brand.

Another section of note on the Das WeltAuto website is the “Nearly New Cars” section, which lists certified vehicles with less than 12,000 km of mileage and are still within one year of its registration date. All Volkswagen models are accepted for trade-in through Das WeltAuto, and each will undergo a 133-point check conducted and verified by Volkswagen technicians.

All cars in the Das WeltAuto portfolio use genuine parts, and are assured to be accident- and flood-free, as well as have a complete proof of service at authorised Volkswagen service centres. This also includes one year of extended warranty as well as roadside assistance.