In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 June 2022 1:46 pm / 4 comments

2022 Yamaha MT-15 Cyan Storm

A change in price for the 2022 Yamaha MT-15 naked sports in Malaysia, now at a recommended retail price of RM12,298. This compares against the MT-15’s 2021 price of RM11,988 and pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration.

As for this year’s new colour for the Malaysian market, the 2022 Yamaha MT-15 comes in Icon Blue, Midnight Black, and Cyan Storm, the previous Power Grey paint retired. Midnight Black and Icon Blue are carry over colours from last year, the Icon Blue scheme featuring updated graphics, while Cyan Storm, with matching wheels in the same colour, is new for this season.

No changes in the engine room, with power for the MT-15 coming from a 155 cc, variable valve actuation, liquid-cooled single-cylinder producing 19 hp at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. Power gets to the ground via a six-speed, slipper and assist equipped gearbox and chain final drive, driving the rear wheel.

2022 Yamaha MT-15 Icon Blue (left), Midnight Black

Suspension is done with upside-down forks with gold anodised fork legs at the front end with a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. Braking for the MT-15 comes in the form of a single hydraulic disc on the front and rear wheels, while wheel sizing is 17-inches, shod with 110/7-0 front and 140/70 rear tyres.

10.4-litres of fuel is carried in the tank and weight for the MT-15 is claimed to be 133 kg, with seat height seat at 810 mm. A monochrome LCD instrument panel displays all the necessary information with LED lighting used for the head and tail lights with styling following Yamaha’s design cues for its “Darkness” series naked bikes.

GALLERY: 2022 Yamaha MT-15 Cyan Storm