Local News, Public Transport / 14 June 2022

Malaysia will take on Bangladesh in an AFC Asian Cup qualifying match today at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, and it is anticipated that a large crowd will show up for the game. As usual with big football matches, Rapid KL will cater to fans with extended LRT operation hours.

The rail operator says LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line operations from the Bukit Jalil LRT station will be extended tonight. The last train heading to Sentul Timur will leave Bukit Jalil at 12.03 am, while the last train in the direction of Putra Heights will depart Bukit Jalil at 12.44 am.

Aside from the extended hours, Rapid KL will deploy more trains to ferry departing fans after the match. From the LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line, one can switch to LRT Kelana Jaya Line at Masjid Jamek, and to the MRT Kajang Line at Plaza Rakyat.

As for the game itself, Malaysia’s fate is not entirely in our hands, as we still need to depend on results from the other Group E match between Bahrain and Turkmenistan, as well as results from other groups. Harimau Malaya is currently fifth in the ranking of second-placed teams across six groups. Group winners and the five best runners-up will qualify for next year’s Asian Cup. We’ll need to do our best and keep our fingers crossed. Come on, boys!