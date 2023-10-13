Malaysia vs India Merdeka Tournament football match tonight – LRT Bukit Jalil operation hours extended

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / October 13 2023 2:14 pm

Malaysia will take on India in a Pesta Bola Merdeka (Merdeka Tournament) football match tonight (October 13) at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, and it is anticipated that a large crowd will show up for the friendly. As usual with big football matches, Rapid KL will cater to fans with extended LRT operation hours.

The rail operator says that LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line operations from the Bukit Jalil LRT station will be extended tonight till 12.30 am. The match kicks off at 9pm. Aside from the extended hours, Rapid KL will deploy more trains to ferry departing fans after the match.

The Merdeka Tournament is back after a hiatus – the last time we hosted the friendly tournament was in 2013 – and it will see Harimau Malaya take on India and Tajikistan. Palestine pulled out due to the current situation in the Middle East, which means Malaysia will play Tajikistan in the final next week.

