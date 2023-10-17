Malaysia vs Tajikistan Merdeka Tournament football finals tonight – LRT Bukit Jalil operations extended

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / October 17 2023 9:34 am

Malaysia will take on Tajikistan in the Pesta Bola Merdeka (Merdeka Tournament) final tonight (October 17) at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, and it is anticipated that a large crowd will show up for the friendly. As usual with big football matches, Rapid KL will cater to fans with extended LRT operation hours.

The rail operator says that LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line operations from the Bukit Jalil LRT station will be extended tonight till 12.30 am. The match kicks off at 9pm. Aside from the extended hours, Rapid KL will deploy more trains to ferry departing fans after the match.

The Merdeka Tournament is back after a hiatus – the last time we hosted the friendly tournament was in 2013. The first match last week saw Harimau Malaya beat India 4-2, but all the focus was on the quality of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium pitch, or the lack thereof.

This will be Tajikistan’s first and only Merdeka Tournament 2023 match; the Central Asia country was supposed to open with a match with Palestine, but the latter pulled out due to the current situation in the Middle East.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.