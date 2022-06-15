In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Kia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 15 June 2022 2:49 pm / 5 comments

First sighted last month, and then previewed at the end of May, the Kia EV6 looks to be on track for its Q3/Q4 market introduction here, with a dealer having indicated that deliveries of the all-electric model were expected to begin sometime in September or October this year.

The bad news is that you’re not likely to get your hands on one at that juncture if you aren’t one of the few that have already called first dibs on the 2022 European Car of the Year. That’s because the first batch has been accounted for, according to Bermaz Auto’s group CEO Datuk Francis Lee.

By few, they really mean a few, and that total was revealed by Lee during an automotive webinar hosted by credit rating agency RAM Rating Services earlier today. “Our EV6s are all sold. Even though we wanted a few hundred units, they (Kia) only gave us five,” he said.

However, don’t bawl yet if you really want one, because there’s a promise of more units heading our way. “The president of Kia (Ho-Sung Song) was here last month and he was very happy with what he saw in Malaysia, so he’s committed to switching some of the volume from other markets to us,” Lee said. No time frame for the follow-up batch – or figures – were given.

It has already been indicated that the EV6 for Malaysia will feature the Long Range powertrain and come in GT-Line guise, as shown by the preview car. The powertrain sees two electric motors for all-wheel drive as well as a total system output of 325 PS (321 hp or 239 kW) and 605 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 183 km/h.

The electric motors draw power from a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, which offers the car 506 km of range (WLTP cycle). In terms of charging, the EV6 supports a maximum AC input (Type 2) of 11 kW, with a full charge taking about seven hours, while DC charging (CCS2) at 350 kW gets the battery from 10-80% state of charge in just 18 minutes.

According to the dealer post, the EV6 GT-Line Long Range AWD is estimated to be priced at RM300,000 and will come with a five-year, 150,000-km vehicle warranty and a seven-year, 150,000-km battery warranty.

GALLERY: Kia EV6 GT-Line Long Range AWD preview in Malaysia