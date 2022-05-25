In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Kia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 25 May 2022 6:38 pm / 0 comments

After being spotted in Malaysia recently, the Kia EV6 has now been put on display at the Glenmarie Golf and Country Club in conjunction with the Professional Golf of Malaysia (PGM) Kia Championship 2022, which Dinamikjaya Motors is collaborating with.

As a brief recap, Dinamikjaya Motors, a subsidiary of Bermaz Auto (BAuto), is the official distributor of Kia vehicles in Malaysia following the establishment of the Kia Malaysia joint venture between Kia Motors and BAuto in April 2021.

Getting back to the EV6, the brand’s first fully electric vehicle first made its global debut last March and is built on the same Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) also used by the Hyundai Ioniq 5 that is already on sale here. Referring to a previous report, the EV6 is expected to be launched here in Q3 or Q4 this year.

This specific example is dressed in the GT-Line exterior, which features cues such as body-coloured wheel arch cladding, a more aggressive front apron and gloss black accents. The rear apron is also different from the regular Wind exterior, as the black trim is recessed at the corners for the reflectors, accompanied by dashed pins that integrate the reverse light. Seen here are 20-inch wheels wrapped with 255/45 profile tyres.

As for the interior, it’s predominantly black with white accents, joined by two 12.3-inch screens on the dashboard, dual-zone climate control, vegan leather and suede upholstery and a wireless phone charger, at least from what we can see through the windows.

Based on the VIN number on the windscreen, this EV6 is likely fitted with the all-wheel drive Long Range powertrain that consists of a 77.4-kWh lithium-ion battery that is good for 506 km of range. The two electric motors provide 325 PS (321 hp or 239 kW) and 605 Nm, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 183 km/h.

By comparison, the other E-GMP-based EV, the Ioniq 5, in its range-topping Max variant, has a 72.6-kWh battery – good for 430 km of range – while its AWD electric powertrain churns out 305 PS (302 hp or 225 kW) and 605 Nm – the century sprint time is the same, although the top speed is slightly higher at 185 km/h.

Keep in mind that the car you see here may not be reflective of what we’ll actually get, so we’ll need to wait for an official spec sheet to confirm the local kit. This was also the case for the Mazda MX-30 that was previewed last month.

Price-wise, we expect the EV6 to be sold for more than the Ioniq 5 which is priced from RM200k to RM270k (fully specced with the extended warranty), and the current wait list is about a year. Besides the more capable powertrain, it also comes with adaptive suspension, at least with the GT-Line kit – we expect a sum close to RM300k? What’s your estimate?

In case you’re curious if the EV6 is bigger than its Hyundai counterpart, the Kia EV in GT-Line guise measures 4,695 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,550 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. Meanwhile, the Ioniq 5 is 4,635 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,605 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 3,000 mm. Of the two, which one do you find more appealing?