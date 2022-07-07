In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Kia, Local News, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Gerard Lye / 7 July 2022 3:17 pm / 0 comments

Launched just under two weeks ago, the Kia EV6 is the second model to be introduced by Dinamikjaya Motors after the Carnival. Thanks to the current EV incentives, the CBU all-electric crossover, which is offered in a sole GT-Line AWD variant, retails at RM300,668 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of sales tax.

Built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture that is also used by the EV6’s close relative, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, we get Kia’s EV with the Long Range AWD powertrain. As such, there is a 77.4-kWh lithium-ion battery that powers a pair of electric motors – one on each axle – that provides a total system output of 325 PS (321 hp or 239 kW) and 605 Nm of torque.

Performance-wise, you’re looking at a 0-100 km/h time of just 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 183 km/h. Fully charged, the EV6 delivers up to 506 km of range following the WLTP standard, with both AC (Type 2, 11 kW) and DC charging (CCS2, 350 kW) supported.

Despite the shared platform, the EV6 is considerably different from its Hyundai counterpart. For starters, the EV6 offers higher outputs and more range than the Ioniq 5 in its range-topping Max variant, although the latter is cheaper at RM270,408 (without the optional RM10,000 extended warranty and service package).

Key features of the EV6 include bi-directional charging, also known as Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) support, which allows the battery to double as a high-capacity external power bank, supplying up to 3.6 kW to power most electronic accessories.

The front seats also come with a one-touch recline function (Kia calls this Premium Relaxation), while the modern interior also sports dual 12.3-inch displays and a 14-speaker Meridian sound system. The list of active safety and driver assistance systems is also pretty comprehensive, including a nifty Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) that allows for semi-autonomous parking.

We cover many more aspects of the EV6 in this walk-around video tour, so give it watch and let us know what you think of the all-electric crossover. Does the price tag justify the features you get?

GALLERY: 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD (Malaysia market)