In BYD, Cars / By Paul Tan / 15 June 2022 12:24 pm / 3 comments

Warren Buffet-backed Chinese automaker BYD is expanding the availability of right hand drive versions of its passenger cars with the upcoming introduction of the BYD Atto 3 in Singapore. This comes after an Australian launch of the car earlier in February this year.

BYD calls it the Yuan Plus in China, but uses the Atto branding for right hand drive markets. The Atto range of cars is named after the attosecond, the smallest time scale unit in physics. The Atto 3 rivals other non-premium brand EV SUVs like the MG ZS, the Hyundai Kona Electric and the Kia Niro EV.

The Atto 3 measures 4,455 mm long, 1,875 mm wide, 1,615 mm tall and has a wheelbase that spans 2,720 mm. The Singapore spec car gets a front-mounted front-wheel drive 201 hp (150 kW), 310 Nm electric motor that can take it to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. A 60.4 kWh battery gives it 480 km range.

BYD’s distributor in Singapore is our very own Sime Darby Motors via their Vantage Automotive Limited company. Sime Darby does not hold the BYD distributorship for Malaysia. No pricing announced for Singapore yet ahead of the car’s 9 July 2022 launch date, but as with all Singaporean cars, it’s going to be expensive thanks to COE.

In Australia, the Atto 3 is priced at AUD44,381 (RM134,093) for the Superior with the 50.1 kWh battery, while the Superior Extended Range with the larger 60.4 kWh battery is AUD3,000 extra at AUD47,381 (RM143,157).

In other right hand drive market news, BYD has also been said to be exploring establishing a factory in Thailand to build and export right hand drive cars.

There’s no news about BYD passenger cars being introduced in Malaysia yet, but a local company CSH Alliance is interested in building a CKD plant for BYD commercial EVs in Tg Malim.