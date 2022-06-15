The ministry of transport (MOT) has been briefed on plans for a maglev (magnetic levitation) rail system for the Putrajaya, transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said in a statement.
Further discussions will be held by the transport ministry with the ministry of federal territories on the development of maglev monorail for Putrajaya as well as its integration with other rail and transportation systems, the transport minister said.
The briefing came as part of a visit to the transport ministry by several heads of industry at Korean firms including Hyundai Corporation representative to Malaysia, Park Geunhwa, head of Hyundai Rotem Malaysia Min Jun Sung, EP Korea senior managing director Yoo Jai Tark, and Maglev MKC chairman Chung Dong Wan. Also present were KTM Berhad CEO Rani Hisham and MOT DG for rail Shahriman Shafein.
Malaysian rail operator KTM Berhad has been using Class 83 and Class 91 trains from Hyundai Rotem, which is “a testimony to their durability and reliability” with the support and service from the Korean firm, the transport minister said. The Class 91 trains are used in the rail operator’s ETS (Electric Train Service).
The transport ministry is also currently in the process of bringing on board more content and knowledge partners for the National Rail Centre of Excellence. Through this process, the ministry is working out the details for the work and collaboration with the Korea Railroad Research Institute (KRRI) in order to enhance the ministry’s training in railway and highway speed technical knowledge, it said.
Comments
we need to check bursa malaysia to see if the star has acquired PT, considering how they are acting like MCA’s mouthpiece promoting MCA leadership everyday these days
WTF man! If PT does not report, bashers will say the TM is not doing his job. If PT does report, bashers will say PT is bought over. So if PT reports on Toyota news, did Toyota bought over them? If BMW news appear did BMW bought over them? What bullshiting logic is this?
All for the development of Malaysia.
These zones are populated area, waiting for better infra.
10 years ahead there will be more cars than today.
Why need another type of “rail” again? Malaysia is best in multiple systems which always not able to connect with each other on the last mile. Commuter always need to go up and down, or in and out, most of the time under the hot sun or heavy rain to get connect even some are the last 5m so called connections.
To be on topic, this looks like a clickbait title to me, I think it is too premature to say “Putrajaya TO GET MAGLEV MONORAIL”, when the said plans was just a briefing by one of the likely system provider. That is saying we are going to do Olympic high jump when we just learn to walk. Come on! Discussions about Putrajaya LRT & monorail have been for decades but until there is a firm tender anything else is just speculation and “plan & proposals”.
Another rail transport for a place with no jam, few cars and low population? They can’t let a single opportunity go.
Shows you never been to putrajaya on a normal working day. Come and see urself, so many cars that there is not enough parking lots.
Well according to the previous Covid 19 Vaccination statistics Putrajaya only had less than 100k adults while achieving 99% vaccination status for adults.
Brilliant investment for the few especially the powerful ones.
If can connect to a KTM station, can tap to MRT Kajang too.
Since many Kajang, Bangi ppl work @ Putrajaya.
Leaving the balance for `last mile connectivity`.
Still alot more oppurtunity later.
How about the BRT like Sunway/ART like Cyberjaya JB instead?
https://paultan.org/2021/09/06/autonomous-trackless-trams-for-up-to-307-passengers-to-commence-testing-in-cyberjaya-from-january/
EV buses allow flexibility on the road/track where it is required.
EV buses also can be autonomous easily with its lower speed and designed pathway.
Ahhh, the classic Malaysia politicians style of public transport. Spend money on large projects while ignoring base and unsexy solutions.
If they spent that kind of money to get nadi putra to provide buses every 5 minutes and coverage every freaking where in putajaya, it would be money more well spent. Instead we need to spend hundred of millions in public money on useless projects like this, which in the end be under-utilised.
This is the same thing in KL. Billions for highways and MRTs but next to nada for basic buses.
Election talk