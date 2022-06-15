In Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / 15 June 2022 11:34 am / 12 comments

Rapid KL Monorail

The ministry of transport (MOT) has been briefed on plans for a maglev (magnetic levitation) rail system for the Putrajaya, transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said in a statement.

Further discussions will be held by the transport ministry with the ministry of federal territories on the development of maglev monorail for Putrajaya as well as its integration with other rail and transportation systems, the transport minister said.

The briefing came as part of a visit to the transport ministry by several heads of industry at Korean firms including Hyundai Corporation representative to Malaysia, Park Geunhwa, head of Hyundai Rotem Malaysia Min Jun Sung, EP Korea senior managing director Yoo Jai Tark, and Maglev MKC chairman Chung Dong Wan. Also present were KTM Berhad CEO Rani Hisham and MOT DG for rail Shahriman Shafein.

The Hyundai Rotem-built Class 91 trains have been used by KTM in the ETS

Malaysian rail operator KTM Berhad has been using Class 83 and Class 91 trains from Hyundai Rotem, which is “a testimony to their durability and reliability” with the support and service from the Korean firm, the transport minister said. The Class 91 trains are used in the rail operator’s ETS (Electric Train Service).

The transport ministry is also currently in the process of bringing on board more content and knowledge partners for the National Rail Centre of Excellence. Through this process, the ministry is working out the details for the work and collaboration with the Korea Railroad Research Institute (KRRI) in order to enhance the ministry’s training in railway and highway speed technical knowledge, it said.