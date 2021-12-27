In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 27 December 2021 3:36 pm / 0 comments

KTM has announced that ticket sales for the ETS and KTM Intercity train services for 2022 will open on January 5. This is for travel between January 15 and June 30 on the new schedule. Those who plan to take the train back to hometowns for Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri, take note.

The new KTM schedule sees the addition of 32 ETS services. This includes 10 KL Sentral-Butterworth services, 10 KL Sentral-Ipoh services, eight KL Sentral-Padang Besar services, two Gemas-Butterworth services and two Gemas-Padang Besar services. This is a big jump from the current 16 services.

KTM Intercity is boosted to 20 services from the current 16, consisting of two Ekspres Timuran, six Ekspres Selatan and 12 Shuttle Timuran services. There will be two new routes that will use the Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) train, starting in mid January, and they are Gemas-Gua Musang-Gemas and and Gemas-Kuala Lipis-Gemas.

One can buy train tickets from the KTMB Mobile app (KITS) and or the KTM website.