In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 16 June 2022 3:38 pm / 3 comments

Along with the one month of free train and bus rides from Rapid KL – which includes the MRT, LRT, KL Monorail, Sunway BRT and buses – KTM Komuter riders will also enjoy a month of zero fares. This was announced by prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the launch of the MRT Putrajaya Line Phase One this morning.

That’s right, the KTM Komuter service in the Klang Valley will be FOC for one month starting today, June 16. The PM said that the government will be subsidising RM155 million for the month of free public transport – of this, RM140 million will go to Rapid KL and RM15 million will be for KTM Berhad.

The first phase of the MRT Putrajaya Line is 17.5 km long and has 12 stations in total, with nine new stations joining three existing stations that we’re familiar with from the MRT Kajang Line.

The three existing stations previous are Kwasa Damansara, Kampung Selamat and Sungai Buloh. From there, the line will follow MRR2 to Kepong, tracing Jalan Kepong and then Jalan Ipoh. The stations along this route are Damansara Damai, Sri Damansara Barat, Sri Damansara Sentral, Sri Damansara Timur, Metro Prima, Kepong Baru, Jinjang, Sri Delima and Kampung Batu.

Seven on the stations have park-and-ride facilities. The estimated travel time from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu on Jalan Ipoh is 24 minutes. The new line will be served by 20 driverless trains sets, each with four cars for a total capacity of 1,200 passengers. With the train comes the feeder buses, and 13 routes will start today.

Phase one of the MRT Putrajaya Line opened its doors to the public at 3pm today.