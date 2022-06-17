In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 17 June 2022 1:18 pm / 0 comments

To help ease overcrowding at LRT stations during peak hours, Rapid KL has announced a new express bus service from the LRT/MRT Pasar Seni and LRT KLCC stations out of the city centre.

The SH02 bus from LRT/MRT Pasar Seni will head to the LRT Universiti station at the Kg Kerinchi/Bangsar South area, while the SH01 bus from LRT KLCC will go direct to the LRT Wangsa Maju station. Wait for the SHO2 at Pintu B of the MRT Pasar Seni station and the SH01 at the KLCC bus stop.

Both buses will go direct to their destinations without stopping, hence the express name. It’s to serve the evening rush hour, and the operation time is from 4.30 to 7.30 pm on weekdays. The frequency is every 15 minutes, but this is depending on traffic, of course. It’s FOC for now.

Yesterday, the prime minister announced one month of free rides on the Rapid KL public transport network that includes the MRT, LRT, KL Monorail, Sunway BRT and buses. KTM Komuter trains in the Klang Valley will also be FOC for 30 days starting June 16.