17 June 2022

Those of you who rely on RFID or PayDirect for toll payments, be warned. Touch ‘n Go has just announced on its social media channels that its eWallet is suffering from a service interruption, which may affect the aforementioned services.

The company apologised to those affected for the inconvenience and said it is currently working to fix the issue, adding that it will post an update once the services are back online.

This means you’ll have to use your regular Touch ‘n Go card for now, so do ensure you have sufficient balance before entering a toll plaza. As usual, we will update this story when the situation changes.