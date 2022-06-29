In Cars, International News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 29 June 2022 10:32 am / 0 comments

With supply chain issues impacting vehicle production in many parts of the world, car buyers have had to wait a considerable amount of time to receive their new cars. To help its buyers past the time as they wait for their keys, MINI USA recently announced that it will “surprise and delight” its buyers by sending them a puzzle to assemble.

For selected customers stuck on a waiting list, they will get a life-sized puzzle officially called “THE WE’RE-WORKING-HARD-TO-GET-YOU-YOUR-CAR, WAITING-IS-THE-WORST, IN-THE-MEANTIME-HAPPY-PUZZLING, MINI PUZZLE,” or “NOT SO MINI” puzzles for short. “Other owners on the waitlist will receive a regular-sized puzzle to also partake in the fun,” the company said in its release.

This initiative is in line with MINI’s image of driving fun and providing owners with unique experiences. “Rather than letting longer wait times overshadow the customer excitement of waiting for their new car, MINI is giving customers a different way to participate in the MINI community, in this case, with the MINI puzzle,” the company explained.

“People buy a MINI because of its cheeky and fun-to-drive spirit, so we wanted to give owners something fun to do while they wait to get behind the wheel of their new MINI,” said Rah Mahtani, brand communications manager at MINI USA.

“The ‘NOT SO MINI’ puzzle is one of the ways we are showing the MINI community our appreciation as owners wait for their new vehicles. Owners and their families can enjoy building and displaying their puzzles, showcasing MINI’s iconic design, right in their home garages or living rooms,” he added.