In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 29 June 2022 5:15 pm / 0 comments

With Wednesday comes another weekly fuel price update, as the ministry of finance announces the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of June 30 to July 6.

The price of RON 97 petrol has stopped climbing for now, but it hasn’t dropped either, so it’s not exactly cheer for users – for the coming week, the premium grade of petrol continues on at the RM4.84 per litre it was at last week.

There is of course no change in the price of RON 95 petrol, the fuel remaining at the RM2.05 per litre cap that was set for it by the government in February last year. Likewise, diesel, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continuing on at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 blend – which costs 20 sen more per litre – at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight, until July 6, 2022 when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 27th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 181st in total since the format’s introduction in 2019.