In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 30 June 2022 11:43 am / Comments are Disabled

So you have owned a premium car for several years and are looking to trade into a Mercedes-Benz. That’s great – you’re entering an unrivalled luxury car ownership experience that will last you many more moons.

The trouble is, trading your used vehicle may not give you the cash you might be expecting, so affording your new wheels may be a bit of a stretch. Helpfully, Hap Seng Star is offering a new trade-in service, aimed at giving you maximum value from your well-loved former pride and joy.

The company is providing a free evaluation of your car, with trained pre-owned personnel being on hand to provide a fair and professional evaluation, based on its mileage, internal and external condition, year of manufacture and demand.

What’s more, all brands of premium and luxury cars are welcome, not just Mercedes-Benz, and you can choose to either trade in your vehicle for a new Mercedes-Benz or a Mercedes-Benz Certified pre-owned car. Hap Seng Star has also endeavoured to make sure the process is fast and convenient for you.

Hap Seng Star dealers are some of the highest-ranked Mercedes-Benz authorised outlets in Malaysia, earning a clean sweep of titles in the recent Mercedes-Benz South East Asia II Regional Service Excellence Award Ceremony. The company claimed the top positions in the Champion and Super Leagues and it also employs four of the top ten service advisors in the country, giving you peace of mind with every interaction.

So head on over to your nearest Hap Seng Star outlet and trade up to a Mercedes-Benz today! For more information, visit the official Hap Seng Star website.