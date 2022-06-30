In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 June 2022 10:39 am / 0 comments

Just launched in Malaysia, the 2022 Yamaha R15M has garnered a lot of interest amongst paultan.org readers. Certainly, from the specifications sheet, there is a lot to like about the R15M, Hong Leong Yamaha’s offering in the small displacement sportsbike segment and direct counterpoint to the Honda CBR150R, priced in Malaysia at RM12,499.

First off, Malaysia will only get the Yamaha R15M, and not the base model R15 V4 as it is popularly known. The previous generation R15, launched in 2018 and currently retailing at a price of RM11,988, will continue on sale alongside the R15M.

Asked this question during the launch of the R15, Datuk Jim Khor, Managing Director of Hong Leong Yamaha Motor, said the R15M will be positioned as a premium small sportsbike in its catalogue, complementing the Yamaha R25, priced at RM19,998 recommended retail.

And when you talk about premium, for a small displacement motorcycle, the R15M certainly delivers. Equipment typically found on larger sports bikes come standard on the R15M.

First off is the addition of traction control, which is complemented by two-channel ABS. Tyre sizing for the R15M is the same as the previous R15, with a wide 140/70-17 rear tyre matched to a 100/80 front tyre.

Inside the cockpit, the LCD instrument panel is able to be switched between street and track mode, with switching to track mode adding the functionality of a lap timer. Yamaha’s Y-Connect allows Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone, giving call notification on the LCD display plus other functions in the app including fuel consumption, maintenance and last parking location.

Also included in the R15M’s equipment list is an up-and-down quickshifter which makes quick work of shifting gears at the 11,000 rpm redline. This works together with the assist and slipper clutch equipped six-speed gearbox.

Styling on the R15M follows the design of Yamaha’s superbike, the R1, especially when decked out it the Signature M colour option (the other colour choice is the all black Monster Energy Edition.) In the front cowl, a single LED headlight is located inside the central air intake, with LED DRLs located on either side.

KYB supplies the upside-down forks for the R15M, with the obligatory gold anodised fork legs with the rear end held up by a preload-adjustable monoshock. Brembo does the brakes via its house brand Bybre, with 282 mm diameter front and 220 mm rear disc brakes.