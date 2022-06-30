In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 June 2022 5:09 pm / 0 comments

During the launch of the Yamaha R15M yesterday, paultan.org took the opportunity to speak to Datuk Jim Khor, Managing Director of Hong Leong Yamaha Motor, the distributors for Yamaha motorcycles in Malaysia. One of the question we asked, in connection with the R15M which comes equipped with two-channel ABS, was, will we see the same for Yamaha Malaysia’s very popular quarter-litre sportsbike, the Yamaha YZF-R25?

The answer from Khor was, “yes, but not so soon.” Citing developments in Europe, where the R3, the 300 cc engined, ABS version of the R25 has been on sale since 2019, ABS is already mandated for all motorcycles sold in that market and an ABS-equipped R25 will be coming to Malaysia, “possibly early next year.”

Considering we are already at the mid-point of 2022, that leaves perhaps six months for Yamaha Malaysia to bring in the ABS version of the R25, perform local environment testing and submission for vehicle type approval. However, next year or not, the R25 has been facing competition in the local market from the Honda CBR250RR, as well as other contenders such as the CFMoto 250SR and the impending return of the Kawasaki Ninja 250 under Modenas.