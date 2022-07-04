In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 4 July 2022 11:38 am / 0 comments

The Rapid KL express bus service from the LRT/MRT Pasar Seni and LRT KLCC stations out of the city centre during rush hours has been discontinued effective today, July 4. This was announced by the public transport operator on social media yesterday.

The free express bus started operations in mid-June to help ease congestion at KL city centre train stations during the evening rush hour. A week later, it was expanded to include the morning rush hour. One route was from LRT/MRT Pasar Seni to LRT Universiti at the Kg Kerinchi/Bangsar South area. The other was from LRT KLCC to LRT Wangsa Maju.

No reason was given for the discontinuation of the rush hour express bus, but it felt like a temporary stopgap measure to ease pressure on the LRT load when it was introduced, so perhaps the need for it is less now and Rapid KL’s regular rail and bus services is once again sufficient.