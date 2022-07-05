In Local News / By Danny Tan / 5 July 2022 5:00 pm / 1 comment

JPJ has announced that SYU and SMG are the next number plate series up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Sabah’s latest running number series is ‘SMG’, and it’s already open for tender. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, and this window closes 10pm on July 7 (this Thursday). As usual, the results will be out the following day, July 8. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Available soon on JPJ eBid is another Sabah series, ‘SYU’. The bidding period for this one starts July 16 and will close at 10pm on July 20. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon or planning for a new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

SYU sounds like part of someone’s name, while SMG somehow reminds me of the E46 BMW 3 Series, and Singaporean cars. Any interesting combos that you can think of?