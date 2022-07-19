In Cars, Ford, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 19 July 2022 12:12 pm / 0 comments

Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford has filed for the names Ranger Lightning and Maverick Lightning to be trademarked with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), CarBuzz has reported, suggesting that the Blue Oval is readying two more fully electric pick-up truck models for the foreseeable future.

The Lightning name has recently been used to denote the fully electric version of the F-150 full-sized pick-up truck, and its addition to the Maverick and Ranger suggests the same direction for the mid-sized pick-up truck duo.

Hints at a fully electric version of the Ranger were dropped at the premiere of the F-150 Lightning, when Ford CEO Jim Farley said that another electric truck “that’s different from the F-150” has already commenced testing, according to CarBuzz, and this is likely to be the EV version of the Ranger; Farley also said last year that a fully electric Maverick could materialise.

The Ranger has indeed been prepared for electrification, Ford T6 platform engineer Ian Foston has confirmed, Car Expert wrote. “Platform lifecycle is anything from 10 to 12 years. We [decided that] electrification is going to be something which we have to consider going forward.

“So, we made sure the platform was capable of it, and engineered electrification into it to make sure that all the different propulsion technologies would be able to fit within the platform, going forward,” Foston said.

As it stands, the Maverick gets electrification with a hybrid powertrain consisting of a 2.5 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine with two electric motors, offering a total system output of 191 hp and 210 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, Ford Europe said last year that the Ranger “will be zero-emissions capable” by 2024, referring to a plug-in hybrid version of the pick-up truck which the automaker revealed in a statement before the current generation was launched.

