In Cars, Ford, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 26 February 2021 2:38 pm / 0 comments

Ford Europe has confirmed that it is developing a plug-in hybrid version of the upcoming Ranger pick-up truck and Everest SUV, Car Expert reports. The automaker’s commercial vehicle range, including the Ranger, will be “zero-emission capable” by 2024, a spokesperson from Ford Europe said in a statement.

The next-generation pick-up truck is expected to feature an electrified version of the 2.3 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol powertrain, and produce around 362 hp and 680 Nm of torque in total system output, according to Car Expert. Meanwhile, combined fuel consumption is expected to be in the region of 3.0 litres per 100 km.

The Australian website suggests that the engine for the plug-in hybrid powertrain has yet to be used in any Ford product, though the rest of the Ranger line-up will likely draw from the existing pool of engines. The starting point of the forthcoming Ranger line-up is tipped to be the 2.0 litre twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel unit.

The next-gen Ranger Raptor is tipped to receive the 2.7L EcoBoost Nano V6 turbo

Meanwhile, a 3.0 litre V6 turbodiesel will feature further up the range, the publication wrote. Also joining the Ranger engine line-up for the next-generation Ranger Raptor is the 2.7 litre V6 EcoBoost Nano turbo petrol engine, which also goes into the Bronco. This produces 329 PS and 542 Nm of torque, and is tipped to be paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time all-wheel-drive in the next Ranger Raptor.

Ford Europe has pledged to convert its passenger vehicle line-up on the continent to a fully electric range by 2030, and the automaker aims for its range to entirely comprise of fully electric and plug-in hybrid models by the middle of 2026.

Ford’s commercial vehicle business will take on a similar transition, moving to a fully electric or PHEV line-up by 2024. Two-thirds of its commercial vehicle sales are expected to be fully zero-emissions-capable by 2030, Ford said.