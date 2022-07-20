In Cars, Local News, Perodua, Technology / By Mick Chan / 20 July 2022 4:18 pm / 1 comment

Android Auto on the 9-inch Display Audio in the Alza AV

Just launched today, the second-generation, 2022 Perodua Alza arrives on the scene with a number of firsts from the Malaysian brand, such as the electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto brake hold. While features such as Android Auto connectivity for compatible smartphones have been on the market for some time, the convenience – and added safety through reduced distraction – is welcome.

Here, Android Auto on the 2022 Alza features on the AV variant – though it is simply described as a “9-inch Display Audio” unit on this and the H variant – where it requires a wired connection, accessed via the touchscreen head unit situated atop the central air-conditioning vents. Activating Android Auto can be done from the home screen, where the icon is located alongside the ‘Phone’, ‘Media’ and ‘Settings’ icons.

9-inch Display Audio in the Alza AV (left), H (right)

This example on the AV variant of Alza features a row of buttons on the right-hand-side of its bezel, namely for switching on and off, return-to-home screen, voice command, and the mute and volume control, whereas the H variant does without.

While the unit’s support for smartphone connectivity does not yet extend to Apple CarPlay, most head units which have Android Auto also support the Apple system, which could see the Alza’s setup gain an update in the future to accommodate both.

Android Auto on the 9-inch Display Audio in the Alza AV

Elsewhere on the AV, the top Alza variant also gets a 360-degree panoramic view monitor as well as an integrated digital video recorder (DVR), the latter a RM500 accessory if purchased separately from the Perodua GearUp catalogue.

Read the full launch report of the 2022 Perodua Alza, here. Three variants are on offer from launch, starting at RM62,500 for the 1.5X variant, through to RM68,000 for the 1.5H variant then to RM75,500 for the 1.5AV.

