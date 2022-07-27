In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 27 July 2022 3:59 pm / Comments are Disabled

When you’re hustling through a busy schedule on a daily basis, your time is a key resource. Flexibility and freedom to move without delay is what you need. How can SOCAR, Malaysia’s number one car rental app, help you hustle better, while freeing you from the financial commitment of car ownership?

With over 1,000 locations in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor, Ipoh, Melaka, Seremban, Langkawi and Kota Kinabalu, finding a SOCAR near you is so convenient. Plus, as an on-demand car rental service, you can use SOCAR for the short-term – half an hour to half a day – to long-term, be it daily, weekly or monthly.

Do you own a home catering business and need a spacious car to fit all your orders when making deliveries? SOCAR’s got you! No matter which delivery slot your customers choose, SOCAR gives you the flexibility to book a car by the hour or for the whole day to fulfill all your deliveries.

Are you an insurance agent who is always on the move to ensure your clients receive the best advice? Handling clients in different locations and accommodating their preferred timing for meetings can be challenging. Worry not! SOCAR is here to ease the way when it comes to transportation. With over 36 car models, you are spoilt for choice.

Getting out there and meeting new people? If you’re looking to pick up your date in a sweet ride to impress them, why not book a SOCAR? From luxurious sedans to iconic compact cars, enjoy the drive to your dinner reservation in privacy, even if you’ve gone car-free. And if things go well, you can plan for longer romantic roadtrips for the weekend with a SOCAR by your side.

Trips to the grocery store can be therapeutic. You are in control of what you want to purchase and you have the freedom to try endless possibilities when it comes to cooking. Book a SOCAR for your grocery spree to access all the fresh ingredients you need for any cooking experiment. Go small when choosing a car if you only need space for one, or spring for something larger if you plan to ferry shopping for a party.

Whether you need a quick rental for a few hours or as a longer term option daily, click here to find out more about how SOCAR is here to fit your lifestyle.