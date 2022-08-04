In Cars, Jaguar, Land Rover, Local News / By Paul Tan / 4 August 2022 1:50 pm / 0 comments

They are a regular sight at F&B establishments, serving you piping hot dishes fresh out of the kitchen, but now the robot invasion has moved on to car showrooms too! Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia has added two new robot assistants to its Ara Damansara showroom as part of a collaboration between JLRM and Secure Robotics, a company focusing on in-door service robots.

“As part of Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia’s digital transformation, the introduction of the robot marks the next step in raising the bar for customer experiences. Furthermore, as Malaysia transitions into the endemic stage, the robot also allows for customer interaction with a reduced risk of transmission. There are wide applications for technologically-driven autonomous services such as this and we look forward to exploring this further,” said Jeffrey Gan, Managing Director, Retail & Distribution, Sime Darby Motors Malaysia.

“In line with our strategy to reimagine the future, we strive to offer modern luxury through unique customer experiences. The partnership with Secure Robotics provides the opportunity to leverage on advanced technology. We are piloting the robots at our Ara Damansara showroom and aim to continue this collaborative journey to expand our capabilities and further elevate the automotive experience for our customers,” commented Syed Ahmad Muzri Syed Faiz, Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia.

The two robot assistants are equipped with wireless internet connectivity, laser radar sensors, GPS and voice, facial and image recognition. JLRM is also currently developing a digital refreshment order management programme, whereby customers will be able to review menus and place orders through a digital platform at a designated dining area.