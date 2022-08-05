In Cars, Jaguar, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 5 August 2022 6:25 pm / 0 comments

Back in June, Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia announced the arrival of the facelifted Jaguar XF 2.0-litre R-Dynamic in Malaysia. We now have a full gallery for a better illustration of the changes that have come about with the refresh.

As it is the P250 variant, the Jaguar XF gets a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder Ingenium engine, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, which drives the rear wheels. Output is rated at 250 PS (hence the P250 designation) and 365 Nm, which is good enough to propel the XF from zero to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h.

Compared to the pre-facelift model, the updated XF now looks sleeker with a number of exterior design revisions. Its front bumper has been revised to accommodate larger air intakes and a larger front grille. The most apparent and significant change up front are the headlamps, with new ‘J-graphics’ for the daytime running lights.

That’s not all – the headlamps now feature quad projectors slotted between the ‘J-graphics’, in contrast with the dual projectors in the pre-facelift model. The rear bumpers and side fenders badges have also been revised.

There are significant changes on the inside as well. For starters, the dashboard is now fitted with an 11.4-inch curved glass infotainment display, which is 48% larger than before. As you’d expect, it comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but what stands out here is the Meridian sound system.

While that offers aural pleasure, cabin serenity is ensured by the segment-first Active Road Noise Cancellation feature that actively reduces cabin noise while on the move.

The centre console is now home to a touch-sensitive air-con control panel, replacing the physical buttons from before. Less obvious are the air-con vents – the ‘pop up’ vents seen previously have now been replaced with conventional vents. The same applies to the ‘pop up’ gear lever in the pre-facelift model, now replaced with a conventional gear lever. Also new to the cabin is a fully-digital instrument cluster and steering wheel design.

In terms of safety features, the facelift XF is equipped with driver aids such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control as well as a Driver Condition Monitor. The 2022 Jaguar XF facelift is priced from RM498,800, before road tax, registration and insurance. Including accessories such as a cross bar (RM2,197) and a roof box (RM7,316), the price of this particular example is listed as RM508,313.