9 August 2022

BMW Group Malaysia, in collaboration with Safe ‘n Sound, has presented a total of 90 fully subsidised child car seats to B40 families. This was accomplished with funds raised by BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia last year.

As part of the on-going BMW Safety 360° initiative, the NEXTStep Subsidy programme was introduced in May 2022, to promote road safety for children. The campaign also aims to make child car seats more accessible to lower-income households.

Expecting parents and parents with young children weighing up to 36 kg, with a monthly household income of below RM3,500, were eligible to apply for a fully subsidised child car seat under the programme, and over 900 applications were received during the application period.

The subsidy programme concluded with a special handover event in the Klang Valley, where Child Occupant Safety Instructors (COSI) from Safe ‘n Sound demonstrated the proper way to install and use the child car seats to a number of recipients.

The child car seats given under the programme included models such as the snskidz Ace (infant carrier, costing RM199), snskidz sport (convertible seat, RM279), snskidz Whizz (ISOFIX seat, RM499), snskidz Proto (combination booster seat, RM399) and the Mifold (booster seat, RM199). The prices are what these products would normally retail for in the market.

The first subsidy programme under the BMW Safety 360° initiative first took place in 2019 and received overwhelming response from over 25,000 applicants. To date, the programme has presented 400 families with subsidised child car seats.

“We are pleased to support the NEXTStep Subsidy Programme with the funds raised last year through one of our fundraising initiatives. For every signed contract of a BMW or MINI electrified vehicle (EV), RM100 was contributed to the fundraiser,” said Matthias Schlesiger, CEO of BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia.