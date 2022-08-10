In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 10 August 2022 6:31 pm / 0 comments

If you’re an iPhone user, you would have already heard of the big news. Apple Pay is now in Malaysia, which means you can pay using your phone or Apple Watch at merchants as well as online. Reader Ryan Nesh tells us that KLIA Ekspres is now accepting Apple Pay, which makes it the first public transport operator in Malaysia to do so.

Nesh received confirmation from ERL that Apple Pay is now accepted at the KLIA Ekspres and Transit gates (they have been operating as a combined service for some time now), along with Samsung Pay. Just pay like you would using payWave credit/debit cards – it’s the same receiver, so place your device close to it and you’re done.

Customers with Visa and Mastercard cards from AmBank, Maybank, and Standard Chartered can now use Apple Pay, with American Express cards to be supported later this year.

Every Apple Pay purchase is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID or a device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code. Apple says that card numbers are not stored on the device or on Apple servers; instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element on the user’s device.