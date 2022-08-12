In Cars, Honda, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / 12 August 2022 4:22 pm / 2 comments

August is all about celebrating our country, and to mark this patriotic month, Honda Malaysia’s monthly sales promo campaign is titled ‘Raikan Keharmonian’. It combines a “Togetherness Bonus” with cash rebates for total savings of up to RM4,000.

The Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V both come with total rewards worth RM1,000, while the Honda City sedan can be had with RM2,000 worth of savings. The priciest car here, the Honda Accord D-segment sedan, is being offered with RM4,000 total savings.

As you’d expect, there’s no new HR-V here. There’s a long waiting list for the third-generation SUV that was launched last month, and there’s no reason for HM to add incentives.

Also hot in demand is the Civic FE that was introduced in January – no discount for the C-segment sedan as well. Ditto the City Hatchback, which surfaced in December 2021.

So, if you already have an eye on a new Honda, this is a good opportunity to get some savings, which is harder to come by these days as demand for new cars is higher than what the OEMs can produce. This promotion is valid till August 31.