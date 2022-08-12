In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 12 August 2022 10:51 am / 0 comments

The transport ministry will set up an organisation called Malaysia Rail Development Corporation (MRDC) in an effort to empower the rail industry.

Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said yesterday at the Rail Technology Expo 2022 event that the establishment of the MRDC is timely as the rail industry is expected to grow rapidly after the completion of the ETS 3 track to Johor and the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) by 2026.

“It is time for us to set up a leading body to assist all stakeholders in developing the rail industry in Malaysia. Right now we are doing it through the National Rail Centre of Excellence (NRCOE) and we need a company with the status of company limited by guarantee,” Wee said, reported by Bernama.

“We have obtained approval from the government. It will have its own structure and we already have a way of injecting funds. We will rebrand the NRCOE to to MRDC and expand its function to that of a coordinating body. After all the procedures have been completed, we will appoint the organisation members according to the planned structure,” the Ayer Hitam MP added.