27 May 2022

Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) has announced that ticket sales for KTM ETS and KTM Intercity for trips from July 1 to December 31 this year are now open.

The ETS will have 32 services, which include 10 services on the KL Sentral – Butterworth route, 10 services for the KL-Sentral – Ipoh route, eight services on the KL Sentral – Padang Besar route, two services on the Gemas – Butterworth route and two services from Gemas to Padang Besar.

The KTM Intercity operates with 22 services including two Ekspres Timuran, six Ekspres Selatan and 14 Shuttle Timuran. Starting from July 1, the Ekspres Rakyat Timuran service will operate again from the Johor Bahru Sentral station to Tumpat, and so will the Ekspres Selatan from JB Sentral to Gemas. This is because the route from Kempas Baru to JB Sentral is closed for double-track upgrade works.

“Ticket sales are open for six months to allow the public to plan ahead, especially for those who are celebrating Hari Raya Aidiladha, the school holidays or holidaymakers. The country’s borders are now open and we expect an increase in tourists till the end of the year. Customers are encouraged to buy tickets early to enjoy a cheap fare and choice seats,” said KTM CEO Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin.

There are some ongoing promos to take advantage of. The Syoknya Naik Keretapi 2.0 campaign that was launched on May 17 offers a RM15 discount with the CUTIKERETAPI2 promo code for journeys until November 30 this year. For group travel, the Keluarga Malaysia package offers 25% discount for groups of four and above in a single transaction – use the promo code KMKTMB22.

Tickets can be bought on the KTM mobile app (KITS) or www.ktmb.com.my.