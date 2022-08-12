Now that the fourth-generation Toyota Vios has made its debut in Thailand (it’s known as the Yaris Ativ there), Theophilus Chin has placed the B-segment sedan under the digital knife to create these renders of a possible all-new Yaris.
The Yaris is the hatchback sibling to the Vios in Malaysia, with both sharing the same face but with different rear ends corresponding to their body styles. In keeping with this trend, Theo retained the latest Vios’ face and modified everything aft of the B-pillars by grafting on the rear of the Volkswagen Polo Mk6.
Among the adjustments done to create the hatchback shape include a flatter roofline, which warrants taller side and quarter windows as well as a more steeply raked rear window and C-pillars. Unlike the sedan, the simulated Yaris doesn’t get corner outlets on its rear bumper or even the diffuser-like element in the lower apron.
Elsewhere, the Polo’s original taillights have also been swapped out for new clusters that mimic those on the latest Vios, complete with a trim piece linking both sides, but reprofiled to be taller and narrower for a cohesive look.
The Yaris competes against the Honda City Hatchback, which, as the name suggests, is the hatchback version of the City. What do you think of Theo’s renders of an all-new Yaris? Does it look better than its rival or do you prefer the Honda more? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Vios/Yaris Ativ (Thailand market)
Comments
My dream car.
yaris malaysia has good design
Backside not so beauty,
But this is a better size, enough to disturb its own sedan market share.
About 2022 Yaris Ativ front half + Perodua X concept rear half
looks quite ugly.. somehow City hatchback looks better especially the rear.
Nice. Bring this new Yaris in
Belakang nampak mcm Savvy.
I think the rear doesn’t blend well with the front. Try adapting the tail lights from GR Corolla.
poorman’s golf
There is sense of sporty but not the poorman but this rear needs improvement
This is just rendered car
for someone like me who likes old car designs (80s/90s), the back design of this render is superb!
Good looking except for rear needs improvement.
Ugky
Nice
Can get this rear looks for this price, not bad.