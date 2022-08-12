In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 12 August 2022 12:26 pm / 16 comments

Now that the fourth-generation Toyota Vios has made its debut in Thailand (it’s known as the Yaris Ativ there), Theophilus Chin has placed the B-segment sedan under the digital knife to create these renders of a possible all-new Yaris.

The Yaris is the hatchback sibling to the Vios in Malaysia, with both sharing the same face but with different rear ends corresponding to their body styles. In keeping with this trend, Theo retained the latest Vios’ face and modified everything aft of the B-pillars by grafting on the rear of the Volkswagen Polo Mk6.

Among the adjustments done to create the hatchback shape include a flatter roofline, which warrants taller side and quarter windows as well as a more steeply raked rear window and C-pillars. Unlike the sedan, the simulated Yaris doesn’t get corner outlets on its rear bumper or even the diffuser-like element in the lower apron.

Elsewhere, the Polo’s original taillights have also been swapped out for new clusters that mimic those on the latest Vios, complete with a trim piece linking both sides, but reprofiled to be taller and narrower for a cohesive look.

The Yaris competes against the Honda City Hatchback, which, as the name suggests, is the hatchback version of the City. What do you think of Theo’s renders of an all-new Yaris? Does it look better than its rival or do you prefer the Honda more? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Vios/Yaris Ativ (Thailand market)