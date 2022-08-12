In Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 12 August 2022 6:37 pm / 0 comments

Proton has presented 10 units of various models to the ministry of higher education in support of the 2022 Sukan Institusi Pendidikan Tinggi (Higher Education Games), the carmaker said in a statement. The bi-annual sports event for institutes of higher education is organised by the ministry of higher education, and will be held this year from August 12 to 21.

The vehicles presented to the ministry consisted of eight units of the Proton Perdana, one Proton X70 and one Proton Saga, and was received by deputy secretary-general for policy Datuk Megat Sany Megat Ahmad Supian and deputy secretary for sports for the ministry for higher education Datuk Pekan Ramli.

“The company is proud to be able to play a role in this significant sporting event for students of higher education, and we hope our involvement will assist in the smooth running of SUKIPT 2022,” said Proton Edar general manager Wan Ahmad Fadzli Bin Wan Mustafa.

This also marks the second time that the carmaker has sponsored the games, as it had also previously been involved in sponsoring the 2012 edition of the games, the general manager added.

In addition to its contribution to SUKIPT 2022, Proton has also contributed cash and equipment to SMK and SK Proton City in June this year, while a cash contribution was presented to Sekolah Menengah Sains Sultan Mahmud (SESMA) in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu last month in support of the school’s academic excellence programmes.