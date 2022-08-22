In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 22 August 2022 4:18 pm / 2 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced the opening of a new 3S centre in Rawang, Selangor. The outlet is operated by Lofty Ambition, which has three other Mitsubishi dealerships in Ipoh, Taiping and Sitiawan. This Rawang 3S centre is Mitsubishi’s 16th dealership in the Klang Valley.

Located along Jalan Millenium, Pusat Perniagaan Rawang Millenium, the facility occupies three shop lots and has a built-up area of 4,000 sq.ft. It has Mitsubishi Motors’ latest brand identity, a customer lounge with WiFi and a fully-equipped service centre.

“Mitsubishi Motors and Lofty Ambition have been business partners since 2014 and within eight years of strong business partnership, Lofty Ambition has established four Mitsubishi showrooms. This goes to show the company’s confidence in the Mitsubishi brand, and commitment to further strengthen Mitsubishi’s presence in Malaysia,” said MMM CEO Shinya Ikeda.

“This new showroom is to serve our customers better in the Klang Valley as we see a huge potential for business growth, especially for the Triton pick-up truck and Xpander seven-seater crossover. During the first half of the year, MMM sold 12,261 cars, which is a 63% growth compared to the same period in 2021. Our estimated market share is 4% and Mitsubishi Motors is retaining its top three spots as the non-national brands in Malaysia,” he added.

Mitsubishi Rawang is open from Monday to Saturday from 9am to 6pm, and 11am to 4pm on Sundays. If you’re familiar with Rawang, it’s located between the town centre and NSK, Serendah-bound.