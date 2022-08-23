In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 23 August 2022 4:34 pm / Comments are Disabled

A home should be a sanctuary from the outside world, and with the ever-growing activity beyond one’s walls, the presence of dust in the home is inevitable, especially if the residence is in close proximity to a well-travelled road. To that end, the Blueair DustMagnet range of air purifiers is designed to catch 99% of airborne dust before it settles on the floors and surfaces of your home.

The Blueair DustMagnet range employs the unique HEPASilent filtration technology which combines electrostatic and mechanical filtration, which enables the use of filters that are less dense and require lower air pressure compared to traditional HEPA filters, without a loss of performance. This means that the air purifiers can be quieter and more energy-efficient, and in fact it consumes less electricity than a light bulb!

Convenience and unobtrusive operation is key to a great user experience for in-home products, and here the DustMagnet range of air purifiers feature an Auto mode with a built-in smart sensor that monitors air quality in real-time, and self-adjusts its functions for the best performance in ensuring clean air within the home space.

Naturally with its Scandinavian design influence, the Blueair DustMagnet range of air purifiers have been crafted to blend into one’s home, and with the convenient top surface that doubles as a side table, the DustMagnet does not need to be hidden out of sight; simply place it where it will most effectively purify the air.

Row below: Blueair DustMagnet 5410i (left) and DustMagnet 5440i (right)

The DustMagnet name isn’t just a figure of speech; within the DustMagnet air purifiers are a pair of stainless steel pre-filters which constantly receive a positive charge, effectively attracting dust particles at the beginning of the filtration process.

Driving the filtration flow within a DustMagnet air purifier is a dual inlet and outlet system, aiding in the optimal removal of airborne dust.

The main filter segment of the DustMagnet contains not just a particle filter, but also contains carbon particles integrated into the filter media in order to effectively remove fine particles, dust, gas and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the air around. There are two main filters, with each one located at the top and the bottom of the air purifier for optimal dust removal.

In the context of recent global health concerns, the Blueair DustMagnet has been proven to capture 99.99% of airborne SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in a laboratory environment*. For the DustMagnet 5440i, it has been tested to that result in a 36-square metre chamber by an independent, third-party laboratory.

Ease of use is key to the user experience, which is aided by voice control compatibility with voice-driven services such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, enabling convenient, hands-free control of your Blueair DustMagnet air purifier. The Blueair mobile app also supports smart connectivity features such as the Welcome Home function and the Clean Air ETA, further adapting to your home’s needs.

The Blueair DustMagnet range has a variety of air purifier models to suit various needs. Certified by AHAM, the range is comprised of the DustMagnet 5210i and DustMagnet 5240i that delivers a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 4.8 air changes per hour for rooms of up to 20 sq m, and the DustMagnet 5410i and DustMagnet 5440i for rooms of up to 33 sq m.

In Malaysia, Blueair products are distributed solely by Visionary Solutions, and customers may purchase Blueair products from the Visionary Solutions website, as well as through the Blueair online stores on Lazada and Shopee.

*DustMagnet 5410i tested to remove SARS-CoV-2 in a 1,280 cu ft chamber, in 60 minutes. Performed under standard laboratory conditions and actual performance may vary. Not proven to kill SARS-CoV-2 or prevent transmission of COVID-19.