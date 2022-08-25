In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 25 August 2022 9:59 am / Comments are Disabled

If you’re looking to purchase a new BMW, Ingress Auto will be offering some exciting rewards during a two-day special event set to take place at its Damansara showroom from September 3-4, 2022.

For those interested in BMW plug-in hybrid or fully electric models, you will be eligible to receive a BMW Wallbox Installation Package worth RM1,888* with each successful purchase. Alternatively, you can also opt for a different reward in the form of an Apple Watch Series 7*, which is applicable for other BMW models as well.

These rewards are in addition to other deals that are available, including attractive rebates* as well as a complimentary five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty package for peace of mind ownership.

At Ingress Auto Damansara, you’ll also be able to check out the latest range of BMW i models, including the iX, iX3 and i4. Should you want a more immersive introduction into the world of BMW electro-mobility, all three BMW EVs are available for test drives so you can sample the different characteristics of each at one convenient location.

With all that’s being offered, Ingress Auto Damansara is the go-to place to purchase a new BMW, and you can find out more about the deals on offer via WhatsApp or by visiting the official Ingress Auto Facebook page. You’ll want to hurry because as mentioned at the start, the promotion will only be in place during the September 3-4, 2022 weekend.

*Terms and conditions apply. Offers may vary across BMW models.