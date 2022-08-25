In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 25 August 2022 12:43 pm / 2 comments

Proton is set to feature prominently at this year’s Merdeka Race – the national automaker is partnering with Malaysia Speed Festival (MSF), the organiser of the MSF Saga Cup racing series, on the Proton-MSF Merdeka Race Carnival 2022 this August 27 and 28 at the Sepang International Circuit.

Proton will be hosting activities in the North Paddock across both days of the event, from 11am to 10pm daily. With more than two dozen items on the list, there’s no shortage of things to do or see.

Beside special promotions on current Proton models, spare parts and financing packages, there’s also free evaluation of used cars and free inspection for Proton vehicles, and those into collectibles will find a spread of Proton and R3 merchandise to pick from.

As you’d expect, there will be driving events at the carnival. Among the scheduled activities is an autocross-based precision driving challenge, where contestants will be able to test their skills against the clock over a short but challenging timed autocross course, in a Proton vehicle. The three fastest finishers each day will win MSF and R3 merchandise. For this one, Proton Facebook and Instagram fans will have privilege access.

There’s also the Sepang driving experience, which as its description suggests, will offer participants the chance to sample the 15-turn, 5.5 km-long SIC from behind the wheel over a gentle, sight-seeing lap in a Proton vehicle. To be eligible, participants will need to have placed a booking for a new Proton vehicle at the event or purchase at least RM200 worth of R3 merchandise.

If it’s a full-speed race car experience you’re looking for, then you won’t want to miss the taxi rides being offered by the R3 racing team. Here, you’ll be being ferried across the track at pace in a Proton R3 racing car, piloted by one of the team’s talented racing drivers. To be eligible, one just needs to place a booking on a new Proton vehicle during the event or purchase a minimum of RM300 of R3 merchandise.

The carnival will also see a new record being attempted on the circuit – MSF racer and stunt driver Faidzal Alang will take to the track in a Proton Saga and attempt to drive the full loop of the SIC on two wheels. The Malaysia Book of Records will be present to observe and certify the record.

Additionally, there is also a R3 drivers meet and greet, with special appearances by racers Farique Hairuman, James Veerapen and Leona Chin as well as rallying legend Karamjit Singh.

Proton car clubs will also be gathering at the event. Saturday will see a mix of more than 200 cars from several Proton clubs in attendance, while on Sunday, 300 original Proton Saga club members will be coming in support of the MSF Saga Cup Merdeka Enduro race in the evening.

Upstairs in the Paddock Club, the best of Proton’s technology will be on display along with R3 race cars, while tech talks from Proton’s research and development teams will be presented. Additionally, you’ll be able to sample how Proton’s ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) components, such as forward collision warning (FCW) and automatic emergency braking, work through a series of demonstration runs.

There will also be attractions for all in the family, including exciting games and activities for kids. On site attractions will include a 20ft tall bouncy castle and a 25ft inflatable water park as well as a giant Jenga, and racing simulators will also be present for you to test out your virtual driving skills. Meanwhile, food trucks, featuring 10 popular kitchens on wheels, will be on-site to cater to your cravings.

So, if you’re keen on all things Proton, the Proton-MSF Merdeka Race Carnival 2022 at SIC this August 27 and 28 is surely the place to be. If you’re heading over to Sepang this weekend, be sure to fill up this form to pre-register before visiting.