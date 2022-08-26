In Motorsports / By Paul Tan / 26 August 2022 8:56 pm / 0 comments

A record will be attempted at this weekend’s Proton-MSF Merdeka Race Carnival at Sepang where stunt car driver Faidzal Alang will attempt to be the first to drive a car a lap around the Sepang International Circuit on only two wheels! MSF’s Instagram account posted one of his practice sessions earlier today – you can view the video embedded below.

According to the Proton-MSF Merdeka Race Carnival calendar, the record will be attempted at 830pm on Saturday right after the first session of the MSF track day event. The Malaysia Book of Records will be present to observe and certify the record.

Proton will be hosting activities in the North Paddock across both days of the event, from 11am to 10pm daily. With more than two dozen items on the list, there’s no shortage of things to do or see.

Admission is free on Saturday so please do come on over, but before that remember to fill up this form to pre-register for the event to smoothen out the admission process.